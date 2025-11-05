The Five Nights at Freddy's 2 popcorn bucket may have leaked, and fans are wondering where the popcorn even goes

The Five Nights at Freddy's 2 popcorn bucket may have leaked thanks to a new photo shared to Reddit.

Toy Freddy, Toy Bonnie, and Toy Chica on stage – Freddy is singing, Bonnie is playing guitar, and Chica is holding out a plate with a birthday cupcake on it. Fans seem pretty hyped about the design, which lights up. In fact, the top comment reads: "I really, REALLLY want to believe this is real. If it is, THEN LETS GOOOOOO IT LOOKS SO GOOD WOWWWWWW."

However, plenty of people have the same question: "So... Where are they putting the popcorn?" asked one fan.

"This feels like it has 10 percent actual popcorn space," wrote another.

"Jesus Christ, this is just a diorama," said someone else.

"This does NOT seem practical but it looks so cool," echoed another.

"That's not a bucket, that's a whole playset," noted someone else. According to the original poster, though, the popcorn goes in a container behind the stage.

Another detail fans have pointed out is the Paperpal on the wall. "Weird choice for a Paperpal, the one used here is from FFPS," one user noted, referring to the 2017 game Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be released almost two years after the movie, with Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, and Josh Hutcherson will reprising their roles. They'll be joined by Skeet Ulrich, Mckenna Grace, Teo Briones, Freddy Carter, and Wayne Knight.

Per the sequel's official synopsis, "One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first-ever Fazfest. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades."

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives in theaters on December 5. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.