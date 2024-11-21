Scream 7 just cast Sidney's daughter, and horror fans already think she'll be the killer

Horror fans think they might have already worked out who Scream 7's killer is, thanks to the scary movie sequel's latest casting news.

As reported by Deadline, the follow-up film has signed Isabel May, who's best known for playing Elsa Dutton in Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923, up to portray Sidney Prescott's daughter – and well, people are already suspicious of the yet-to-be-named character...

"She's probably the killer," a Reddit user speculated, as another joked: "'Hello Sidney… remember when you took my iPad away for a week when I was 7? Surprise b****! I killed dad.'"

"Sidney's daughter is the killer! I'm calling it now," someone else claimed on Twitter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Courteney Cox will be back as Gale Weathers, while Neve Campbell was confirmed to be returning as Sidney, having been absent from the sixth movie, back in March 2024, following Melissa Barrera's departure from the franchise. Patrick Dempsey recently teased that he will reprise his role as Sidney's partner Mark Kincard, too.

If Sidney's daughter does turn out to be the killer, it wouldn't be the first time the final girl, who we can assume will be the protagonist this time around, has been targeted by a member of her family. At the end of Scream 4, it's revealed that her cousin Jill (Emma Roberts) has been the one offing all of her pals. Her motive? To frame Sidney, position herself as the lone survivor of her killing spree, and become famous.

Scream 7 is expected to release in early 2026. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.