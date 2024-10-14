Ready or Not 2 is officially revealed, as star teases that she's "all in" on the horror movie sequel

Good news, horror fans. After months of teasing, t's finally happening: Ready or Not 2 is officially in the works.

The news was confirmed by Paramount and filmmaking duo Radio Silence at a Searchlight screening for the original movie and then later on Instagram with an image of star Samara Weaving holding up the fateful card titled ‘Ready or Not 2’, captioned "Here we come." See the full post below.

Weaving let the news slip a little earlier though, all but confirming the news in an interview with ComicBook in the most on-brand way. "I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in," said Weaving. "I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together."

Fans of the original 2019 movie will remember that in Ready or Not, the cult-like family has a generations-long deal with the devil. So implementing a blood pact sounds like something they would do.

Ready or Not follows an unsuspecting bride (Weaving) who marries into a wealthy family, only to find out that they have a wedding night tradition where they all play a game. But rather than reaching for Monopoly, the family opts for a game of killer hide and seek where the blushing bride soon becomes the target of a sick and bloody ritual.

Ready or Not is helmed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, otherwise known as the filmmaking collective Radio Silence. Alongside Weaving, the movie stars Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell, Mark O'Brien, Nicky Guadagni, Henry Czerny, and more. However, aside from Weaving, there have been no other confirmed cast members for the sequel, although we can guess that the bulk of the original cast will not be returning.

Ready or Not 2 does not have an official synopsis or release date at this time. But if the first movie is anything to go by, we sure are in for a wild and gruesome ride.

Ready or Not is available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.