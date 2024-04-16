The Ready or Not horror movie sequel script is an "absolute f***ing banger"

Ready or Not 2 has had a promising update from its creators who have confirmed that the script is done, and it's a “fucking banger,” if it ever gets made.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , the filmmaking trio known as Radio Silence, made up of directors Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and their producer partner Chad Villella, revealed more about the potential sequel. "It's getting figured out," said Gillet, "That's what we'll say: Ready or Not 2 is getting figured out. What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute fucking banger of a sequel."

Ready or Not , directed by the same duo that brought us Scream 6 , follows Babylon ’s Samara Weaving as a young bride on her wedding day at her new husband’s rich and eccentric family’s country estate. However, what was supposed to be a joyous day soon turns into a blood-soaked nightmare when she and her new in-laws play a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal fight for survival.

Alongside Weaving, the film stars Jennifer’s Body’s Adam Brody, Groundhog Day’s Andie MacDowell, Mission: Impossible’s Mark O'Brien, and Henry Czerny.

The original ended with Weaving’s final girl escaping the clutches of her newfound freaky family, leaving the door completely open for what could happen next. But in order for the sequel to go ahead, it first needs to find a home. But the directors aren't worried about that as Gillet said later in the interview, "However it gets made, and in whatever capacity we are helping get it made, we are so excited that it's happening. That movie is truly the love of our creative lives in a lot of ways."

Next up for Radio Silence: Abigail . Starring Scream ’s Melissa Barrera, the horror follows a group of criminals who kidnap the 12-year-old daughter of a powerful underworld figure, only to find out she is a bloodthirsty vampire. Abigail hits theaters on April 19.

Ready or Not is available to stream right now on Disney Plus. Ready or Not 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or see the most exciting upcoming movies heading your way in 2024 and beyond.