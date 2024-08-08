New horror movie from Ocean Eleven's director gets a chilling first teaser – and it's giving us big In A Violent Nature vibes

PRESENCE - Official Teaser #1 - In Theaters January - YouTube Watch On

The first teaser for new horror Presence is here – and it's giving us big In A Violent Nature vibes.

While the chilling clip (which you can watch above) is very brief, it effectively showcases the film's unique selling point: the fact that it's a haunted house movie told from the perspective of the evil entity doing the spooking. (Released earlier this year, In A Violent Nature is a supernatural slasher seen, in part, through the eyes of a bloodthirsty serial killer).

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, whose previous works include Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike and Unsane, and written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Carlito's Way, Panic Room), Presence stars Lucy Liu as Rebekah, a mother who moves her reluctant family to a quiet suburban neighborhood, into a hundred-year-old house.

While Rebekah has two children, a fact her husband Chris (Chris Sullivan) has to remind her of on the regular, she devotes her attention solely on her mean-spirited, competitive swimmer son Tyler (Eddy Maday). With her focus elsewhere, Rebekah barely notices when her daughter Chloe (Calliana Liana), who is mourning the loss of a friend, starts claiming that all isn't right with their new home. Uncut Gems' Julia Fox rounds out the supporting cast.

NEON, its distributor in the US, seems to have learnt valuable lessons from the marketing it did for Longlegs, which genre fans praised for being deliberately withholding and refreshingly creative.

"Hats off to you NEON. You had my attention, now you have my curiosity," one viewer commented on the promo's YouTube link, while another said: "Every other studio in the industry needs to take cues from NEON when it comes to marketing their films."

Presence releases in US theaters in January 2025, though it's yet to confirm an exact date or when it'll reach UK cinemas. While we wait, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.