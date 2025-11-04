Original Freddy Krueger star Robert Englund wants Freddy vs. Jason director to come out of retirement and make another horror movie

News
By published

Robert Englund says he'd "really love to see" Ronny Yu make another horror movie

Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger
(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Original Freddy Krueger star Robert Englund has made it known that he wants to see Freddy vs. Jason director Ronny Yu make another horror movie, despite the filmmaker not directing a film in over a decade.

"I’d really love to see something new from Ronnie Yu," said Englund in an interview with Dread Central. "Not only did he make Freddy vs. Jason work, but I remember being at a film festival in France years ago, sitting with John Landis at nine in the morning, sipping those big bowl cups of French coffee, watching Bride of Chucky."

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.