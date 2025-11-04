Original Freddy Krueger star Robert Englund wants Freddy vs. Jason director to come out of retirement and make another horror movie

Original Freddy Krueger star Robert Englund has made it known that he wants to see Freddy vs. Jason director Ronny Yu make another horror movie, despite the filmmaker not directing a film in over a decade.

"I’d really love to see something new from Ronnie Yu," said Englund in an interview with Dread Central. "Not only did he make Freddy vs. Jason work, but I remember being at a film festival in France years ago, sitting with John Landis at nine in the morning, sipping those big bowl cups of French coffee, watching Bride of Chucky."

Now, does that mean Englund wants to star in another Yu movie? With the star's experience on the Freddy Kruger and Jason Voorhees mash-up being so positive, we cannot see why he wouldn't want to. Englund added, "Ronnie has such a gift for that edgy, graphic-novel-style horror."

After helming many action movies, Hong Kong filmmaker Yu made a name for himself in the horror genre with such titles as The Phantom Lover. However, the director then went on to helm more US-centric titles. After the franchise's seven-year hiatus, Yu brought the fourth Chucky movie, Bride of Chucky, to the big screen in 1998, before directing Freddy Vs Jason in the early '00s.

However, the Friday the 13th meets A Nightmare on Elm Street movie ended up being the last horror film Yu ever directed. After that, the director only made two more films overall: the mixed martial arts action film Fearless in 2006, and a war movie titled Saving General Yang in 2013.

Englund, on the other hand, is still involved with the genre. Over the years, the horror icon has shown up in many projects such as Stranger Things and Natty Knocks, and will next appear in the upcoming thriller, Harvest Moon.

