Mike Flanagan is producing a new horror movie with Midnight Mass and Oppenheimer stars

Mike Flanagan is set to produce a new action-horror movie led by Midnight Mass star Kate Siegel and Oppenheimer star David Dastmalchian, per Deadline.

The film, titled Epilogue, takes place a year after a zombie apocalypse is said to have ended. But, one couple must find a cure for their daughter, who is infected.

The Fall of the House of Usher helmer Michael Fimognari is directing, with Luke Barnett and Tanner Thomason writing. Along with Flanagan, Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner, Courtney Petrakis, and Brittney McDade are producing.

Siegel and Dastmalchian both have roles in Flanagan's upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, which Flanagan has said could be his best film ever. "I felt that way while we were shooting, too. I felt that way at the end of the first week," he commented. "The dance was first, which is a confident way to start an independent film, but [sometimes] that's how it lands. It was the first time in my life where I loved what was on the monitor just as much, in fact... more. Four days in, I knew that there was something magical happening."

Siegel has previously collaborated with Flanagan on Hush, Oculus, Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and more.

"It's a great film. We opened it up in Toronto and it went incredibly well," star Chiwetel Ejiofor recently told GamesRadar+ of The Life of Chuck. "I hadn't seen it before then, and it was just completely mind-blowing. Beautiful film."

There's no release date for Epilogue just yet.