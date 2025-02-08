Martin Scorsese reveals that he's a huge fan of Nosferatu and director Robert Eggers too: "Anything this guy does, amazing"

It's official. Robert Eggers is a bloody good director after legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese praised his recent trip to Transylvania with Nosferatu.

Speaking to TCM’s Dave Karger about his career and the films, both past and present, that have inspired him, Scorsese discussed his love for horror. Karger asked the Goodfellas director if he had seen Eggers' latest vampire flick, echoing much of what critics and audiences have already said about the movie. "It’s amazing. Anything this guy does, amazing. And that's one [film] you don’t do much after seeing. You’re still in the world. You’re in Transylvania, and it’s really, [laughs] whoa. Man, he’s something."

Over the past few years, Scorsese has been quick to back the genre that he's never really spent much time in. Films like Cape Fear, Bringing Out the Dead, and Shutter Island have all had thin strands of horror running through their veins, but it seems he prefers to let others scare folks in the theater aisles. One notable fright fest that caught his attention in the last decade was Hereditary, which Scorsese described in a Q&A back in 2019 as "Disturbing, there's no doubt, it's a horror film in that way. But it's more than that. It reminds me of the best of horror films."

Hopefully, after Eggers' encounter with Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), Scorsese will be first in line to see the Nosferatu director's next horror film, Werwulf. Set in the 16th century, the film promises to be another pulse-pounding take on a classic monster, which Eggers' go-to cinematographer Jarin Blaschke has described as something "that’s not been done before." Well, maybe. But we might wait for Scorsese to verify that, seeing as he's watched just about everything. Speaking of the man himself, check out our ranking of the 10 best Scorsese movies here. Yeah, we're talking to you.