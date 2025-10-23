Longlegs director Osgood Perkins is on a serious roll, with his 2026 horror movie starting filming before new film Keeper has even hit screens

Director-writer Osgood Perkins' upcoming horror movie The Young People has officially entered production.

The news was announced via Twitter by movie studio Neon, captioned, "The Young People. Day 1." The post contains a first look at the film, which you can see above, showing The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung learning over a bathtub filled with blood. Check out the full post below.

The Young People. Day 1.📷: Osgood Perkins pic.twitter.com/vs7K33KQX1October 21, 2025

According to Bloody Disgusting, shooting is taking place in Vancouver, and the movie is set for a 2026 theatrical release via Neon. The movie also stars The Last of Us actor Nico Parker.

Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. However, the director has also released an image of the first page of the script, which reads, "The Young People… Blue Revisions/August 22, 2025." However, there is a page peaking out at the top with the text, "One of The Old Ones steps forward, drops its robe to reveal – its naked body."

'The Old Ones' may be referring to the alien-like creatures known as Old Ones or The Elder Things from H. P. Lovecraft's works. The monsters are powerful, malignant beings who were once gods and rulers of the earth. The first look certainly has a sci-fi edge, with Tung sitting in a strange white room with scalloped cleanings and only one small round window.

The Young People will be Perkins’ fourth film in just three years, released under Neon. The director, whose earlier works include The Blackcoat's Daughter and Gretel & Hansel, made a name for himself in the horror genre with his 2024 social media sensation Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe.

Perkins' horror comedy The Monkey hit screens earlier this year, and the director's upcoming movie Keeper opens in theaters on November 14.

The Young People is due to hit screens in 2026. For more, check out our guide to new horror movies coming your way very soon.