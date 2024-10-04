Hugh Grant's horror movie follows Longlegs and Terrifier's lead as its unveils inventive new marketing campaign

Hugh Grant's new horror Heretic has unveiled an inventive marketing campaign that creepily blends movies and make-believe.

Written and directed by A Quiet Place scribes Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, the film sees Chloe East, who was last seen in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, and Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher play Mormon missionaries Sister Paxton and Sister Barnes. The pair get more than they bargained for one fateful day when they knock on the door of Grant's sinister Mr. Reed, and have their faith put to the ultimate test.

Topher Grace also stars. The scary flick marks a reunion of sorts, with Woods and Beck having worked with Thatcher on their Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman.

In honor of the film's release on November 8, A24 has put up digital posters in Salt Lake City Airport that, on a quick glance, look like real missing person ads. "What happened to Paxton and Barnes?" they read, alongside photos of Thatcher and East in character. At the bottom of the artwork, there's a QR code, though we're yet to find out what it leads to... Check it out below.

New @hereticmovie ad right as you get off the escalator at the SLC Airport Absolutely genius marketing from @A24 pic.twitter.com/VeQiiaqKktOctober 2, 2024

As Film Updates pointed out, the LDS General Conference, an annual Mormon event, is taking place in Salt Lake City this weekend.

Genre films have been getting creative with their promos of late, with the likes of Longlegs, Presence, and Terrifier switching it up. Ahead of the former's release, NEON launched a website that detailed all of the titular villain's kills, most of which happened prior to the events of the movie. Elsewhere, Art the Clown fans could call the maniacal murderer via a number shared on Twitter.

Heretic, which currently holds an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, lands in UK theaters a week earlier than the US, on November 1. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies ever, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.