Horror icon Jason Voorhees makes officially return to screen for the first time since 2009's Friday the 13th reboot – but it's not for a movie or TV show

Horror villain Jason Voorhees is up there with Halloween's Michael Myers and Scream's Ghostface, despite not having been canonically seen on screen since Friday the 13th's maligned reboot in 2009. It's exciting, then, that the camp-haunting creep has returned – in a 13-minute short that's actually a marketing campaign for themed cider.

Titled 'Sweet Revenge', the film, which you can watch below, was helmed by V/H/S 8/5 and Wrong Turn's Mike P. Nelson, and has been described as a "vignette" by the official Jason Universe team. Its purpose? To introduce Voorhees' fresh redesign and the franchise's new branding, as well as encouraging people to look out for Angry Orchard's 12-can Thriller Pack this spooky season.

"To me, it was less about blatantly pushing product and more a feeling of being there, and letting Angry Orchard be the essence, as opposed to being the core," Nelson explained to Variety. "The thing right in the center of frame. I think from both sides, Jason was the forefront. Jason was the thing that we wanted to make sure to bring back and represent the best possible way. Then introduce a new character and see how that goes and how people respond."

With actor and stuntman Schuyler White behind the hockey mask, the ad opens with a newly engaged couple and their pals driving out to a waterside cabin for the weekend and thanks to it being a short, it doesn't take long for the carnage to ensue. Check it out below...

Jason Universe: Sweet Revenge (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Voorhees will next be seen in Crystal Lake, A24 and Peacock's upcoming TV series that's set to focus on Jason's mother Pamela (Linda Cardellini) – though it's a prequel and he's being played by 11-year-old Callum Vinson. The show is currently filming now.

