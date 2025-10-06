Horror fans should expect to see Jason Voorhees "return in unexpected ways" over the coming years, as producer teases more projects beyond new movie and video game

Jason Voorhees is set to come back for an upcoming new Friday the 13th movie, which will be – wait for it – the thirteenth film in the horror saga. And that's not all, as producer Robert Barsamian teases more stories and surprising turns to come.

"We are actively working on a new movie – which will be the 13th in the franchise – as well as a new videogame" says Barsamian in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features It: Welcome to Derry on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, October 8.

The producer also teases that Jason Voorhees "will return in other unexpected ways", and now we can't wait to see what's in store for the iconic slasher killer.

For now, we know that the iconic mask is going through a redesign, according to Horror, Inc. CMO Sheri Conn. "Jason's had a number of looks across each of the 12 films. So we wanted to pull inspiration from a few of the most iconic," she tells SFX.

"We reimagined the eyes on his mask to make Jason look even more menacing and paid homage to the franchise with the 13 holes in the mask. The new design will be used across the board, with some slight differences in interpretation to fit the specific context of each project."

When asked about continuity, Barsamian responds with Horror, Inc's ethos rather than a definite answer: "We're exploring a variety of opportunities, but consistently staying focused on authenticity."

Following the success of the first Friday the 13th back in 1980 and 16 years after the reboot starring Jared Padalecki, a new installment in the horror franchise is finally in the works. Meanwhile, Peacock is developing Camp Crystal Lake, a prequel series that is set to explore the origin story of Jason and his murderous mother Pamela.

