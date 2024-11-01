Halloween Ends might not have closed the book on Laurie Strode after all, according to horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis

Halloween Ends might have been intended as a farewell to the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, but Jamie Lee Curtis isn't closing the book just yet.

"I have hung up my bell-bottoms and my pale blue button-down shirt, and I have relinquished [Laurie] to the ages with a warm, 'aloha,' and a thanks for all the years and memories," Curtis told Entertainment Weekly.

"And yet," she continued, "if I've learned anything in my 65 years on the planet, it's never say never."

Halloween Ends – as the title suggests – supposedly brought the tale of Laurie and The Shape to a close, with Laurie and her granddaughter finally dealing their nemesis a killing blow thanks to an industrial shredder in a salvage yard. It's a grisly end for Michael Myers, and one that he didn't seem to be able to come back from – though, of course, we should know better than to underestimate the Boogeyman.

"I realized that would be the last time I ever saw Laurie Strode," Curtis told our sister publication Total Film back in 2022 of watching her last Halloween Ends scene. "It was very powerful for me. I wept. David [Gordon Green, director] wept. We all recognized that moment, that it was the wrap for Laurie Strode and me. And this community of artists who made these movies. It was a big deal."

But, the Halloween franchise will be returning via the small screen, with Miramax planning a potential cinematic universe on TV. There's still no word on what that might involve, however, though it seems pretty safe to say we'll be seeing Michael Myers again.

