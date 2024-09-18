Frankenstein set photos show Oscar Isaac in costume for Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix horror adaptation

After the first set photos of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein saw Edinburgh transformed into Victorian England, we’ve got another new look at the film. This time around Oscar Isaac has been snapped on set in costume as Victor Frankenstein.

The photos, released by Getty Images, show Isaac looking suitably dapper while filming the adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel. Wearing a pinstripe suit, a beige waistcoat, and a hat, the Star Wars actor was also sporting some serious sideburns as the scientist who famously makes his own creature. Take a look at the photo below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside Isaac, Jacob Elordi will be playing Frankenstein’s monster in the new film, taking over the role from Andrew Garfield. The star-studded cast also includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson. Although their roles have yet to be disclosed.

Del Toro has been trying to get his Frankenstein movie made since 2007, but the ball really started rolling in 2023 when Netflix boarded the project. Not much else is known yet about Del Toro’s take on the classic tale, but star Goth did open up to GamesRadar+ recently about the project.

She told us: "It’s been amazing. It’s everything that I wanted it to be and more. I love Guillermo, I love working with him, he’s an incredible director, everyone knows that, but he’s also such a wonderful person. And I’m very excited."

Frankenstein is currently undated, but we do have a round up of upcoming horror movies to keep you busy in the meantime.