Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to begin filming very soon, according to a new report.

As per Collider, the horror sequel – based on the viral video game sensation created by Scott Cawthon – will start production next month. Star Matthew Lillard had previously said he would be filming the movie in October in an interview with YouTubers' Jaybee and Milly's Scooby-Doo channel.

We already know that cameras will start rolling in Louisiana and, curiously, the state's entertainment website lists a film by the name of 'Music Box' for October 28, 2024 through to January 31, 2025.

FNAF fans, already experts on lore and deep dives, may have figured out the connection here: a Music Box was an item first used in – you guessed it – Five Nights at Freddy's 2 to ward off the Puppet.

It seems, then, the follow-up to Five Nights at Freddy's (which grossed almost $300 million at the worldwide box office) will begin shooting close to Halloween.

The Blumhouse movie, set for December 5, 2025, will once again be directed by Emma Tammi.

Creator Scott Cawthon even teased the movie's script in unique fashion – by revealing four pages, with the kicker being that only one was the real deal.

"There is one more surprise before the day is over. We will be releasing one page from the actual Five Nights at Freddy's 2 movie screenplay," Cawthon wrote on Twitter in August. "Of course, it might be more interesting if it were released alongside three FAKE screenplay pages. It will be up to the fanbase to figure out which page is REAL."

That should keep us busy for a few weeks, at least.