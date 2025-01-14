First look at Until Dawn movie teases crucial twist that could make the horror adaptation feel just like the game – and unveils the return of an iconic character

Sony has shared the first look at video game adaptation Until Dawn – and we're ready to have nightmares for days.

In the clip, which you can watch below, writer Gary Dauberman and director David F. Sandberg explain the movie's mechanics – which follow the video game pretty closely. In the game, many of the choices players have to make have the potential to change the game's ending.

The same goes for the movie, which sees the players get something of a metaphorical game-over screen and wake up once again back where they were. "People make different choices and die in different ways. The movie has this mechanic, where things start over and they get to try again. Every time they come back to life, it's like they're in a new horror genre," Sandberg says.

I'm not sure if we've seen a video game adaptation quite like this...but I'm so here for it. The clip also gives us our first look at Peter Stormare's return to the franchise: the actor did the voice and motion capture for Dr. Alan J. Hill in the game.

UNTIL DAWN – Film First Look - YouTube Watch On

The original game was released back in 2015 and follows a group of eight young adults who must survive a night on Blackwood Mountain. The movie won't directly adapt the game, but will instead feature a new plot and a new group of characters in the same universe.

Per the official synopsis: "One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening [...] Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn."

The cast includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Odessa A'zion, Maia Mitchell, and Belmont Cameli.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Until Dawn arrives in theaters on April 25. For more, get up to speed with our guide to the other upcoming video game movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.