First look at Art the Clown actor as a twisted Mickey Mouse in upcoming slasher movie has horror fans divided

The first shot of Terrifier’s Art the Clown actor David Howard Thornton as Willie in the upcoming Steamboat Willie horror movie Screamboat is here, and the actor once again looks completely unrecognizable.

The first look, shared by Variety, shows an angry-looking Howard Thornton in a furry mouse costume fit with big round ears and sharp claws, holding what seems to be a bloody speargun. The suit is kitted out with the mouse’s signature shorts with buttons and his Steamboat Willie captain hat. Variety also reports that the movie has moved from its January release slot to April 2025. Check out the image below.

(Image credit: Sleight of Hands Prods)

"Watching David Howard Thornton bring Steamboat Willie to life with the magicians at Quantum Creation FX has been nothing short of amazing," said writer-director Steven LaMorte to Variety. Best known for portraying the sadistic clown in Damien Leone’s Terrifier franchise, Howard Thornton is no stranger to shapeshifting into horror icons. The star most recently played a twisted Grinch in LaMorte’s Dr. Seuss spin-off The Mean One.

However, horror fans have been conflicted over the first look as it hit the internet. "Oh boy another horror movie. That last Mickey movie was a flop," said one Twitter user, while another argued, "This is an interesting idea, I’ll watch it."

As per the official synopsis, the Steamboat Willie-inspired horror flick follows "a group of New Yorkers on a late-night ferry ride that turns deadly when a mischievous mouse begins a rampage, targeting unsuspecting passengers. The unlikely crew must band together to thwart the murderous menace before their relaxing commute turns into a nightmare."

LaMorte directs the flick from a screenplay he co-wrote with Matthew Garcia-Dunn. Alongside Howard Thornton, the Screamboat cast includes Allison Pittel, Tyler Posey, Amy Schumacher, Jesse Posey, Jesse Kove, Kailey Hyman, Rumi C Jean-Louis, Jarlath Conroy, and Charles Edwin Powell.

Screamboat is scheduled to hit US theaters sometime in April 2025, a UK date yet to be announced. For more, see our list of the best horror movies , or keep up with other upcoming horror movies.