Despite its 26% Rotten Tomatoes score and low box-office takings, The Conjuring spin-off The Curse of La Llorona is getting a sequel

The Conjuring movie that's not a Conjuring movie, The Curse of La Llorona, is getting a sequel.

Despite the film's 26% Rotten Tomatoes score and disappointing box-office (it pulled in $123 million worldwide), New Line Cinema has greenlit a follow-up, Revenge of La Llorona, with Raymond Cruz set to return as priest-turned-curandero Rafael Olvera.

Based on Mexican folklore, the '70s-set original centered on Anna (Linda Cardellini), a social worker who accuses a troubled mother of murdering her young children. With Patricia (Patricia Velásquez), the other woman, behind bars, Anna and her kids fall victim to a dark, malevolent force, causing Anna to realize that there was much more to Patricia's case than she realized. Neither Cardellini or Velásquez will be back for Revenge.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jay Hernandez (Suicide Squad), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Edy Ganem (9-1-1), Martín Fajardo (Griselda), Acston Luca Porto (Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado), and Avie Porto (Bob Hearts Abishola) will be fronting the new flick, which is set to start filming in Buffalo, New York, over the coming days.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

At the time of its release in 2019, many genre fans assumed The Curse of La Llorona was officially part of the Conjuring Universe, given that it featured a cameo from Tony Amendola's Father Perez, a character who previously appeared in 2014's Annabelle. During his scene, he refers to "an incident with a doll", before a flashback shows him carrying Annabelle, as his reason for not wanting to assist and palming her off to Cruz's Olvera. It was also confusingly announced as "the next entry in The Conjuring Universe" by its presenter at SXSW.

Since then, though, producer Peter Safran has claimed you "can't count it" as a canon entry. "It periodically gets lumped in because of [director Michael] Chaves and because of [James Wan's production company] Atomic Monster, but it is not officially part of the universe. By the way, I think Chaves did a great job on the movie, which is why we stole him for the Conjuring universe." (Chaves went on to direct The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II, and The Conjuring: Last Rites).

