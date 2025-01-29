Christopher Nolan gave Black Panther director Ryan Coogler advice on how to pull off "something that hasn't been done before" for his new vampire horror movie

Sinners director Ryan Coogler aimed to pull something off that hasn't been achieved before in IMAX for his new vampire horror movie. And who did he enlist for that help? None other than Christopher Nolan alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas, who have long since been synonymous with the format.

"I got advice from Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, who are masters of the form," Coogler said during a recent Q&A event for Sinners (via ComicBook.com.

"It was our first time working with large-format photography. We were doing something that hasn’t been done before, combining Ultra Panavision, which is 2.76:1 [ratio], very wide, with the full frame IMAX film.”

While that may frazzle the brain of anyone who isn't a projectionist or well-versed in camera ratios, it ultimately means that, presumably, Sinners will deploy a wider-than-usual ratio while still getting the effects of appearing on a typical IMAX screen.

Away from the camera trickery, Sinners is set to be one of Ryan Coogler's most striking films to date. Revolving around two twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) and a return to their hometown that leaves them face-to-face with a "greater evil", the vampire movie features a cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku.

"I feel like I'm the luckiest guy in the business in terms of the casts that I've been able to work with, but this one is up there with the best ones," Coogler gushed during a separate Q&A attended by GamesRadar+. "Because it wasn't based on any pre-existing material, I think all the actors took ownership of their characters. That was so amazing."

Sinners is set to hit cinemas on April 18. For more, check out our movie release dates calendar.