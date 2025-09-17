Arrowverse and Knight of the Seven Kingdoms stars to venture into The Further for upcoming horror sequel Insidious 6

Blumhouse and Sony have pinned down the final few venturing into The Further for upcoming horror sequel Insidious 6: Legends of Tomorrow's Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, and Island Austin.

As revealed by Deadline, the trio joins Lin Shaye, who is set to reprise her role as medium Elise Rainier, and Amelia Eve, best known by genre fans as gardener Jamie in Mike Flanagan's acclaimed Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor, in the movie. The shoot is well underway in Australia, with director Jacob Chase (Come Play) working from a script written by The Conjuring: Last Rites scribe David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Despite being killed off in the 2010 original, Shaye's Elise has popped up in every Insidious sequel since; in flashbacks, prequel sequences, and, well, the afterlife. While her screen-time varies vastly between films, her role is always important, whether she's the main character – like in Insidious: The Last Key – or simply helping the franchise's various protagonists navigate spooky goings-on.

"With killing Elise, I remember James [Wan] saying to me; 'Wait? What happens if we want her to come back? Maybe we shouldn't kill you?' I said, 'Nah, get rid of her,'" Shaye previously told GamesRadar+. "And then, to my delight, audiences were attracted to the character and I'm thrilled that I'm still a part of this, and apparently a big part of it. No one is more surprised than me. I do my best, always, but I never have any real expectations other than what's happening now."

(Image credit: The CW/DC)

Arrowverse aside, Richardson-Sellers' credits include The Originals, Jagged Mind, and Nine Perfect Strangers. She'll appear next in Talamasca: The Secret Order, an adaptation of Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles. Spruell, meanwhile, will be seen playing Prince Maekar Targaryen in the aforementioned Game of Thrones prequel.

As it stands, little is known about the plot of Insidious 6, but with no Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, or Ty Simpkins in sight, it seems safe to assume we won't be revisiting the Lamberts this time around.

Set nine years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious 5 saw Josh (Wilson, who also directed the flick) and his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) attempt to reconnect with their past – and each other – when they find themselves plagued by terrifying visions. As viewers, we know it's the twosome's connection to The Further, an alternate dimension filled with malevolent spirits, that's reawakening, but given the hypnosis they underwent at the end of the second movie, things aren't so immediately obvious to the haunted pair.

Insidious 6. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.