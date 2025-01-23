A new horror movie directed by Stranger Things star gets a bloody first trailer, but it's got seriously mixed reviews

YouTube Watch On

Hell of a Summer has taken a little while to get to our screens, but finally the first trailer has been released. The movie, written and directed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and and actor Billy Bryk, was first released at Toronto Film Festival and will finally be hitting theaters on April 18.

Set at summer camp, the first trailer introduces us to 24-year-old counselor Jason Hochberg (played by Gladiator's Fred Hechinger). We see him arrive at Camp Pineway, worried that he'll be out of touch with his teenage co-workers, but it turns out he has a much bigger issue on his hands… A masked killer is haunting the camp and picking off the counselors one at a time.

Wolfhard also stars in the slasher comedy alongside Abby Quinn, Adam Pally, and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. First reactions from its premiere in Toronto back in 2024 were definitely mixed, with some praising its camp tone while others felt it didn't quite live up to its potential.

Currently ranked at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, a number of critics called it a promising debut for Wolfhard and Bryk.

The Hollywood Reporter's Jourdain Searles writes that while there's not a great deal to comment on in terms of substance, "making a film is still an achievement in itself, paving the way for more polished work in the future. Maybe it’s enough that Hell of a Summer leaves us eagerly wondering what Bryk and Wolfhard will make next."

Deadline's Valerie Complex is more positive, writing: "With the vibes reminiscent of Friday the 13th and Sleep Away Camp, this film delivers nostalgia that captures the essence of the golden age of horror slasher cinema."

Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro was less keen, writing: "The directors’ acting backgrounds translate to an ensemble of entertaining and lively performances, though their debut is less effective in form and slasher thrills." Meanwhile, Louisa Moore of Screen Zealots added: "There are a few jokey gags, but the laughs that this camp slasher film needs are nowhere to be found."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Viewers are already sold on the movie's trailer though, with several replying in the YouTube comments. "When A Campy Horror actually takes it to camp. I like it," one wrote, while another added: "This looks so much better than I thought. The dialogue is on par with the Gen z esque kind of vibe." A third commented: "Neon has been releasing some pretty good horror I’m looking forward to this year. So many I can’t wait to watch."

For more scares, here's our guide to all the upcoming horror movies you need to know about.