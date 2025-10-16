A group of friends learn why you should never have a pet chimp in this terrifying trailer for Primate

Primate is a new horror movie that focuses on a friendly chimp named Ben who violently turns on his adoptive family for mysterious reasons, and a new trailer shows just how terrifying a bloodthirsty ape can be.

Check it out:

Primate | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

In the trailer, we meet Ben, a chimp who was rescued by a kind family, living in their home as a loving companion. However, something strange happens, sending Ben into a frenzy in which he meticulously hunts down his keeper and her friends with primal brutality combined with human-like cleverness.

"A group of friends' tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival," reads Paramount's official description of Primate.

Primate is directed by Johannes Roberts, who also co-wrote the film with Ernest Riera. The cast list includes Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, Troy Kotsur, Victoria Wyant, Gia Hunter, Benjamin Cheng, Charlie Mann, and Tienne Simon. It is distributed by Paramount Pictures.

The idea of apes turning on their human keepers is all too real, with numerous true stories about chimps and other great apes who suddenly become violent, killing and maiming humans in the vicinity.

The concept has also found its way into pop culture, with a bloody ape attack on the set of a family sitcom setting off a chain of unlikely events in Jordan Peele's Nope. With that in mind, Primate seems extra terrifying, with a horror movie villain who is actually incapable of human empathy.

Primate is scheduled for release on July 9, 2025. While we wait, check out our picks for the best horror movies that will haunt you long after you finish watching.