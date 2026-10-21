28 Years Later stars Cillian Murphy and Jack O'Connell are set to play brothers in A Quiet Place 3

Seven months after his casting was first announced, Jack O'Connell has revealed that he and Cillian Murphy are set to play brothers in John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part 3.
"A Quiet Place felt like family. It's about family, obviously. Got John Krasinski and Emily Blunt involved, and Cillian and I play brothers," said O'Connell to Collider at the Newport Beach Film Festival. "There was a real familial feel to that one."
O'Connell joined the franchise back in March, but this won't be Murphy's first time fighting off Death Angels. Murphy was introduced as Emmett in the 2021 sequel A Quiet Place Part 2, which saw the hardened survivor take in Evelyn Abbot and her children. It is revealed that Emmett is a former friend of Evelyn's husband, Krasinski's Lee Abbott, who dies earlier on.
However, when we meet Emmett, he is living alone in a bunker and claims he has lost his family, meaning that Cillian's survivor will be extremely happy to learn that he still has a brother alive. Let's just hope that Sinners star Connell isn't playing another horror villain and will help Emmett, Evelyn, and the other survivors on their path.
This won't be the first time that O'Connell and Murphy have starred in the same horror franchise. Earlier this year, O'Connell joined the 28 Days Later franchise as the twisted killer Jimmy Crystal in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Murphy starred as Jim in the very first 28 Days Later movie, and although he doesn't share any screen time with O'Connell, he did make a cameo right at the end of the 2026 sequel, after O'Connell's character was killed.
The Quiet Place threequel has yet to share any plot details, but we know that Emily Blunt will reprise her role as Evelyn, alongside Murphy, with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe expected to return as Evelyn's children, Regan Abbott and Marcus Abbott. Krasinski serves as director, writer, and producer.
A Quiet Place Part 3 hits cinemas on July 30, 2027. For more, keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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