Wednesday season 2 has arrived on Netflix, with Part 1 and Part 2 streaming now. Perhaps most exciting, besides the return of Jenna Ortega as everyone's favorite psychic cello player, is a brief (but extremely fun) cameo from none other than Lady Gaga. After a video of Wednesday's iconic season 1 dance scene set to Gaga's "Bloody Mary" went massively viral (spawning a dance trend that hit nearly a billion views total), it only made sense for the superstar to make an appearance in the show's second season.

Up until now, her role has been kept largely under wraps – all we knew for months was that Gaga was set to play a character known as Rosaline Rotwood, though it wasn't specified whether she was a current or past professor at Nevermore Academy. Her appearance in Wednesday season 2 part 2 is short, but important: making for an absolutely wild episode centering on Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair.

Below, we've detailed Gaga's cameo, including some background about her character, who makes quite the impact on Wednesday season 2. Warning: There are massive spoilers for Wednesday season 2 part 2 below, so don't read ahead unless you're all caught up.

Who does Lady Gaga play in Wednesday season 2?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lady Gaga plays Rosaline Rotwood, or, should we say, the ghost of Rosaline Rotwood. Rotwood was a Professor of Runes and Ancient Cryptology in the earlier days of Nevermore Academy, when Hester Frump, aka Grandmama, was a student herself. Though it was said very briefly in part 1, the brightly decorated home that Morticia and Gomez are temporarily staying in on campus used to belong to Rotwood.

In Wednesday season 2 part 2 episode 6, Wednesday (ignoring the advice of her now-spirit guide Larissa Weems) goes to Grandmama for help in regards to reversing her psychic premonition, the one where Enid dies. Grandmama points her to Rotwood and explains that she, just like Wednesday, was a Raven who possessed incredible psychic powers.

It's simple: All Wednesday has to do is go to Rotwood's grave in the Nevermore cemetery and recite the scripture on her tombstone. After sneaking out of the dorm, despite Principal Dort's imposed curfew due to the fact that Tyler is still on the loose, she makes her way into the cemetery and locates Rosaline's grave. Wednesday reads aloud from the tombstone, "In the Raven’s shadow, grant me use of your ephemeral sight Be warned. Should my gaze be broken, a deadly trick I will play."

Suddenly, Wednesday finds herself in a murky, otherworldly version of Rotwood's home – who floats towards her with long white hair, a long white dress, and a rather haunting white veil. Rotwood remarks that Hester, who's known primarily for being cold and arrogant, wanted her approval and acceptance more than anything. In order to help her psychic sight, Rotwood says, Wednesday will need to keep her hand above a burning candle while being careful not to "break the Raven's Gaze," or else there would be a "price to pay." She vanishes into thin air.

Well, Wednesday definitely pays that price. While holding her hand over the candle, Enid suddenly bursts into the graveyard...and the two swap bodies, Freaky Friday style. Later in the episode, Wednesday (while in Enid's body) returns to the cemetery to locate Rotwood's seance chamber. She appears once more and explains that the only way to switch back is to learn as much about each other as they possibly can...and be willing to die in each other's bodies.

All in all, Gaga's screentime totals out to 1 minute 42 seconds... but she makes quite the impact. It's unclear whether Gaga will return for Wednesday season 3, or if we'll, at the very least, learn more about her character.

Wednesday season 2 is streaming now on Netflix, with all eight episodes finally available to stream. For more, read our Wednesday season 2 part 2 review, or our guide to the Wednesday season 2 part 2 ending explained.