Wednesday season 3 has been ordered at Netflix, and a "top secret" spinoff series is in early talks: "There’s a lot to explore in the Addams Family"

Wednesday has been renewed for a third season just weeks before season 2 is set to arrive on Netflix – and a spinoff about another member of the Addams Family might very well be on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar plan to continue the series for as long as Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is to complete her schooling at Nevermore Academy – which is apparently around seven years...so we could be looking at a hopeful seven seasons (though Netflix is notorious for giving some of its shows the axe prematurely, Wednesday's enormous success might be the exception to the rule).

The team behind Wednesday is also exploring options for a spin-off series, with Millar commenting, "It’s something we’re definitely noodling; there are other characters we can look at." Netflix CCO Bela Bajaria added to this, stating, "There's a lot to explore in the Addams Family." The THR report describes the details as "top secret."

Wednesday debuted in November of 2022 and immediately broke records, becoming the second most-watched English-language series on the streamer. Created by Gough Miles Millar and executive produced by Tim Burton, the series received two Golden Globe nominations including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Ortega. Not to mention the Wednesday dance (choreographed by Ortega herself) went massively globally viral, solidifying the show's status as one of Netflix's biggest-ever hits.

Wednesday season 2 is releasing in two parts, with part one set to hit Netflix on August 6 and part two set to arrive on September 3.