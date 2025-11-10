The Witcher season 4 star says he tried to be "faithful [to the] spirit of the books" as fans praise his performance: "Your Leo is the most accurate depiction of a witcher"

The Witcher fans are praising one particular character in season 4 of the Netflix show, and it's not the recently recast Geralt de Rivia. While Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as the White Wolf has been the most talked-about novelty in the new season, the debut of Sharlto Copley's cutthroat villain Leo Bonhart is getting the most love from viewers.

The actor took to social media to share some pictures of his character, and sent a message to fans on Twitter: "Hello Witcher Fans... hope you enjoy my Leo. Tried to keep him faithful spirit of the books. PS (kids, may he serve as a reminder to always listen to your elders... haha)."

Copley's post was followed by a lot of comments praising his performance in season 4, with one fan writing: "While I have rather mixed feelings about the show in general, your performance was absolutely stunning! You portrayed the character exactly as I imagined him 25 years ago when I first read the books. The little kid inside me is truly impressed."

"I think your Leo is the most accurate depiction of a witcher. Amazing job," added another one.

Hello Witcher Fans... hope you enjoy my Leo. Tried to keep him faithful spirit of the books. PS (kids, may he serve as a reminder to always listen to your elders... haha) #TheWitcherSeason4 pic.twitter.com/Fh4KmglfkGNovember 9, 2025

Some fans took the opportunity to mention one of the "most satisfying" scenes of the season. In episode 8, Copley's Leo Bonhart confronts the Rats outside of Jealousy’s Chimera’s Head Inn, leaving viewers speechless due to the brutal and bloody violence of the scene.

"Absolutely brilliant mate. NAILED IT. AND the single most satisfying scene in the history of the franchise end of episode 8," said one fan, with another adding: "Watching you wipe out the Rats was easily the most satisfying moment of the season! Thank you for a job well done."

"You’re SO great as Leo, literally sprung out the page, your energy for him is so chilling and present on the screen. It gave me chills when he sings and gleefully reminisces about life immediately after committing gore," quipped another user.

Released on October 30, The Witcher season 4 earned a series low on Rotten Tomatoes compared to previous seasons and animated prequels, although fans were "pleasantly surprised" by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt de Rivia.

For more, read our The Witcher season 4 review, and check out our guide to everything new on Netflix in November 2025 and all the upcoming new TV shows.