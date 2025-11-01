The Witcher fans are "pleasantly surprised" by Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt from Henry Cavill in the Netflix show: "Honestly he is perfect"

"I feel like apologies are in order."

The Witcher season 4
(Image credit: Netflix)

Critics might have deemed the fourth season of The Witcher to hit a series low, but some fans have been quick to defend the star who is doing his best as the new White Wolf. Liam Hemsworth has dared to carry on swinging Geralt's sword since Henry Cavill's departure, and there is a portion of the audience that's impressed by what they've seen so far.

Over on Reddit, a fan posted a heartfelt apology to Hemsworth after the star walked into the fandom firing line ever since he was announced as the new lead in The Witcher. "I just finished watching E1 of S4 and I have to say.. I don't hate it at all and I kind of like Liam as Geralt. I feel like apologies are in order," wrote the fan. "Unfortunately, that may mean that Liam gets some unnecessary flak thrown his way, but I never doubted that he would do a great job. The guy was chucked between a rock and a hard place, a true no-win scenario. He's a great actor and I wish him all the best, just wish this entire situation never happened."

