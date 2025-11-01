The Witcher fans are "pleasantly surprised" by Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt from Henry Cavill in the Netflix show: "Honestly he is perfect"

Critics might have deemed the fourth season of The Witcher to hit a series low, but some fans have been quick to defend the star who is doing his best as the new White Wolf. Liam Hemsworth has dared to carry on swinging Geralt's sword since Henry Cavill's departure, and there is a portion of the audience that's impressed by what they've seen so far.

Over on Reddit, a fan posted a heartfelt apology to Hemsworth after the star walked into the fandom firing line ever since he was announced as the new lead in The Witcher. "I just finished watching E1 of S4 and I have to say.. I don't hate it at all and I kind of like Liam as Geralt. I feel like apologies are in order," wrote the fan. "Unfortunately, that may mean that Liam gets some unnecessary flak thrown his way, but I never doubted that he would do a great job. The guy was chucked between a rock and a hard place, a true no-win scenario. He's a great actor and I wish him all the best, just wish this entire situation never happened."

Another fan backed the statement, saying, "I think he would have been great if they cast him from the start. He looks a lot how I imagine Geralt in the books." This comparison has turned out to be a fairly common one, with many believing that Hemsworth's portrayal and appearance of the character are closer to the version in Andrzej Sapkowski's books. "As a book reader, his performance is closer to how I imagined Geralt than Henry," one fan argued.

Admittedly, it won't be long until Hemsworth's trip with Geralt comes to an end, given that The Witcher's fifth season will be its last and has also just wrapped filming. Hopefully, when the credits roll, Hemsworth will reach a well-deserved hero status and prove he was the right man for the job. If you're still looking to fill your watchlist before the year is out, here's our list of the best TV shows still set to make their way in 2025.