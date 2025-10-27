The Witcher season 4 release schedule: what time is it releasing on Netflix?

No more breaks: The Witcher season 4 is releasing all at once on Netflix

Netflix has been experimented with its release schedules lately, but has never quite settled on one outright mode of delivering episodes to an expectant audience. The Witcher season 4, thankfully, is taking things back-to-basics with its release plans.

As you'll soon discover, there are no breaks or Stranger Things-style parts to consider as we inch towards The Witcher's endgame on The Continent (The Witcher season 4 is the penultimate season, having filmed back-to-back with season five).

The Witcher season 4 release date: when are new episodes on Netflix?

The Witcher season 4 will be released on October 30 at 1:00 AM Pacific/4:00 AM Eastern.

Owning to the clocks going back, that should equate to 8:00 AM GMT in the UK.

For what that means in your region, please use the time zone converter.

The Witcher season 4 release schedule and episode count

The Witcher season 4 once again consists of eight episodes.

In a change from the third season, all episodes will be released at once on Netflix. That means you can binge the entire season from start to finish upon release.

The full Witcher season 4 release schedule looks like this:

  • The Witcher season 4, episode 1: October 30, 2025
  • The Witcher season 4, episode 2: October 30, 2025
  • The Witcher season 4, episode 3: October 30, 2025
  • The Witcher season 4, episode 4: October 30, 2025
  • The Witcher season 4, episode 5: October 30, 2025
  • The Witcher season 4, episode 6: October 30, 2025
  • The Witcher season 4, episode 7: October 30, 2025
  • The Witcher season 4, episode 8: October 30, 2025

Where can I stream The Witcher season 4?

The Witcher season 4 is streaming exclusively on Netflix for subscribers of all tiers, including those with ads.

