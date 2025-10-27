The Witcher season 4 release schedule: what time is it releasing on Netflix?
No more breaks: The Witcher season 4 is releasing all at once on Netflix
Netflix has been experimented with its release schedules lately, but has never quite settled on one outright mode of delivering episodes to an expectant audience. The Witcher season 4, thankfully, is taking things back-to-basics with its release plans.
As you'll soon discover, there are no breaks or Stranger Things-style parts to consider as we inch towards The Witcher's endgame on The Continent (The Witcher season 4 is the penultimate season, having filmed back-to-back with season five).
Below, you'll find answers to your burning streaming questions as Liam Hemsworth steps into the White Wolf's shoes as Geralt. We have The Witcher season 4 release date, streaming time in the US and UK, and confirmed episode count. For more, check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.
The Witcher season 4 release date: when are new episodes on Netflix?
The Witcher season 4 will be released on October 30 at 1:00 AM Pacific/4:00 AM Eastern.
Owning to the clocks going back, that should equate to 8:00 AM GMT in the UK.
For what that means in your region, please use the time zone converter.
The Witcher season 4 release schedule and episode count
The Witcher season 4 once again consists of eight episodes.
In a change from the third season, all episodes will be released at once on Netflix. That means you can binge the entire season from start to finish upon release.
The full Witcher season 4 release schedule looks like this:
- The Witcher season 4, episode 1: October 30, 2025
- The Witcher season 4, episode 2: October 30, 2025
- The Witcher season 4, episode 3: October 30, 2025
- The Witcher season 4, episode 4: October 30, 2025
- The Witcher season 4, episode 5: October 30, 2025
- The Witcher season 4, episode 6: October 30, 2025
- The Witcher season 4, episode 7: October 30, 2025
- The Witcher season 4, episode 8: October 30, 2025
Where can I stream The Witcher season 4?
The Witcher season 4 is streaming exclusively on Netflix for subscribers of all tiers, including those with ads.
Discover more of what's heading your way on the big screen with our guide to upcoming movies.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
