The Witcher season 4 release schedule: what time is it releasing on Netflix?

Netflix has been experimented with its release schedules lately, but has never quite settled on one outright mode of delivering episodes to an expectant audience. The Witcher season 4, thankfully, is taking things back-to-basics with its release plans.

As you'll soon discover, there are no breaks or Stranger Things-style parts to consider as we inch towards The Witcher's endgame on The Continent (The Witcher season 4 is the penultimate season, having filmed back-to-back with season five).

Below, you'll find answers to your burning streaming questions as Liam Hemsworth steps into the White Wolf's shoes as Geralt. We have The Witcher season 4 release date, streaming time in the US and UK, and confirmed episode count. For more, check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.

The Witcher season 4 will be released on October 30 at 1:00 AM Pacific/4:00 AM Eastern.

Owning to the clocks going back, that should equate to 8:00 AM GMT in the UK.

For what that means in your region, please use the time zone converter.

The Witcher season 4 release schedule and episode count

The Witcher season 4 once again consists of eight episodes.

In a change from the third season, all episodes will be released at once on Netflix. That means you can binge the entire season from start to finish upon release.

The full Witcher season 4 release schedule looks like this:

Where can I stream The Witcher season 4?

The Witcher season 4 is streaming exclusively on Netflix for subscribers of all tiers, including those with ads.

