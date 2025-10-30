Netflix dropped a surprise Witcher movie that fills in the gaps from season 4's best storyline

The Rats: A Witcher Tale is now streaming on Netflix

Surprise! The Witcher season 4 is out, but there's something else waiting in the wings – a movie, titled The Rats: A Witcher Tale.

Starring Dolph Lundgren as a Witcher known as Brehen alongside the group of street-smart criminals known as The Rats, first introduced in The Witcher season 3, the 80-minute movie acts as both a prequel to The Witcher season 4 as well as briefly covering what happens next for Ciri.

Previously, there had been whispers of a Rats spin-off in the works. Since then, it's seemingly been retooled into a movie – something hinted at by a follow-up report by What's on Netflix back in September.

