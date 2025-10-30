Netflix dropped a surprise Witcher movie that fills in the gaps from season 4's best storyline

Surprise! The Witcher season 4 is out, but there's something else waiting in the wings – a movie, titled The Rats: A Witcher Tale.

Starring Dolph Lundgren as a Witcher known as Brehen alongside the group of street-smart criminals known as The Rats, first introduced in The Witcher season 3, the 80-minute movie acts as both a prequel to The Witcher season 4 as well as briefly covering what happens next for Ciri.

So, it should go without saying: watch The Witcher season 4 before The Rats. Unless you want The Witcher season 4 ending spoiled, that is.

Previously, there had been whispers of a Rats spin-off in the works. Since then, it's seemingly been retooled into a movie – something hinted at by a follow-up report by What's on Netflix back in September.

We'd go as far as saying The Rats: A Witcher Tale is essential viewing for those looking for more background on the gang. Throughout the fourth season, there are several sly references to their travels and history with Leo Bonhart. Here, it's laid out in all of its bloody glory, and acts as a neat coda to the series.

The Witcher season 5, meanwhile, will bring the series to a close on Netflix. As the cast revealed to us, there have been emotional goodbyes after filming wrapped earlier in October. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed she would be in post-production for quite some time, however. The Witcher season 5 is currently undated.

