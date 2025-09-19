The Witcher season 4 may release alongside long-rumored spin-off The Rats – and it's reportedly a standalone movie, not a series

There's a rumor going around the Four Kingdoms: The Witcher's long-rumored spin-off series The Rats will be released as a standalone movie alongside the Netflix show's upcoming season 4.

According to What's On Netflix, the film will be subtitled 'A Witcher's Tale' and drop at the same time as the fourth chapter on October 30. Mairzee Almas (The Sandman, Shadow & Bone) has allegedly directed the flick, with Power's Haily Hall having penned the script.

Whispers of The Rats spin-off, which would center on the group of young ne'er-do-wells Ciri encountered at the end of season 3, first emerged back in 2021. There was even a logline floating around that read: "Six teenage thieves must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers against the most dangerous crime ring in the kingdom."

In 2023, fan accounts claimed it had even kicked off production in South Africa – but by 2024, it was reported that it had been scrapped, with certain material being repurposed into a special episode or flashbacks for the next installment. To this day, Netflix has never officially announced the project.

Set to introduce Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher season 4 is likely to bring the bulk of 'Baptism of Fire', the third of Andrej Sapkowski's novels, to life, as the White Wolf and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) travel the war-ravaged Continent to try and find Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) and protect her from harm.

