The Witcher season 4 set photos reveal first look at character from the games’ best DLC

A new photo from the set of The Witcher season 4 has given fans the first look at Laurence Fishburne’s exciting new character, Regis.

Click through the link on the UnBoxPHD YouTube channel (H/T Redanian Intelligence) to catch a glimpse of Fishburne’s Regis, clad in a greenish-gray waistcoat with red trim, complete with mutton chops and wild, graying hair.

The vampiric character was previously described by Netflix as a "world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey in Season 4."

While Regis is present in the novels and stories of author Andrzej Sapkowski’s works, the character is perhaps best known to fans for his appearance in The Witcher 3’s DLC expansion pack Blood and Wine, which sees Geralt head to the sun-drenched climes of Touissant on a mission. While there, Regis aids Geralt in his pursuit of The Beast of Toussaint, in reality fellow vampire Dettlaff.

Fishburne’s Regis will appear opposite another new face in The Witcher season 4 – Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt.

Hemsworth is set to replace Henry Cavill as The White Wolf for both the fourth and fifth seasons, which will bring the hit fantasy Netflix series to a close.

Netflix has recently revealed its own official first look at Hemsworth’s Geralt, though some remain unconvinced by the change in actors, with one disgruntled fan describing him as 'discount Geralt.'

The Witcher season 4 is currently filming, though a release date hasn’t yet been announced.

