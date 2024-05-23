The Witcher fans have mixed feelings on first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt: "No thanks, I'm not watching discount Geralt"

The Witcher fans aren't sure how they feel about Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in season 4 of the fantasy show after Netflix shared the first official look at the recasting .

"I don’t have an issue with Liam’s casting and I really hope he nails it. I’m more concerned with his chemistry with the rest of the cast and the writers' decision to condense 3 books into two final seasons," said one fan .

"I feel a bit sorry for Liam here. Henry Cavill is Geralt – just perfect for the role. Replacing him ruins the immersion, no matter how Hemsworth does… hope he smashes it though," wrote another .

Some were less, uh, diplomatic about the glimpse of Hemsworth's take on Geralt, however. "No thanks, I'm not watching discount Geralt," one viewer posted . "More like Geralt of Mid," said another . "What is this mess."

Others were much more positive about the change, though. "It should've been him since the first season," another fan enthused . "HE LOOKS SOOO GOODD GUYS IM SO EXCITED," tweeted another .

Filming on the next installment of the Netflix series kicked off last month. "His look has been in development for over a year, so it’s thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly when the video, which features Hemsworth's Geralt walking through the forest with sword and horse in tow, dropped.

"Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 – scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We’re having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."

The Witcher season 4 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for the new season to arrive on our screens, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows streaming now.