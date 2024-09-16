Upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Hedge Knight has wrapped filming – and star Dexter Sol Ansell has posted a heartwarming video to celebrate.

"After a few wonderful months of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it's finally over. Bye-bye, Belfast. See you soon. It's a wrap!" Ansell said in a video holding up a framed drawing of Dunk and Egg, the two protagonists of the upcoming series. You can watch the sweet video below.

A post shared by Dexter Sol Ansell (@dextersolansell) A photo posted by on

The new series, which was announced back in 2021, is based on George R. R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, which are, of course, set in the same world as his A Song of Ice and Fire novels. Peter Claffey will star as Dunk aka Ser Duncan the Tall, with 10-year-old Ansell set to play Egg aka the future King Aegon V Targaryen. The story is set some 100 years after before the events of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon writers Martin and Ira Parker are set to write and executive-produce.

Per the official synopsis, the show follows "two unlikely heroes who wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is slated for a 2025 release. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.