Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: "We will only make this show if we can do it right"
Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken out about returning as Buffy
Sarah Michelle Gellar has broken her silence about the recently announced Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.
"I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right," Gellar wrote in a lengthy statement on her personal Instagram account. "This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there."
"I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love Buffy as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."
In the statement, Gellar explains that her friend and mentor Gail Berman asked her to sit down with Chloé Zhao some three years ago, to discuss a potential Buffy reboot. Though she didn't agree to anything right away, the conversation continued over the years and eventually writing duo Nora and Lilla Zuckerman were added to the project. You can read the full statement below.
It was announced last week that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival was not just in talks, but was ordered to pilot by Hulu. Zhao is set to direct with Gellar confirmed to star, though it's unclear whether the series will revolve around a new slayer or be a direct continuation of the hit series which ended in 2002.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming now on Hulu. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2025 and beyond.
