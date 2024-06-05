Matt Smith says House of the Dragon's Daemon would "f***" Jon Snow up in Game of Thrones: "I've got a dragon"

Have you ever thought to yourself, who would win in a fight between Jon Snow from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen? Well, if you have, your question has finally been answered as Daemon himself has addressed the issue and seems to think that he would definitely win.

Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, was asked the burning question by late-night chat show host Jimmy Fallon on The Jimmy Fallon Show after fans had been debating over the hypothetical fight. "Well, come on man, Jimmy. Who would win in a fight between Jon Snow and Daemon?" replied Smith. "Mate, I’ve got a dragon. Listen, I have a lot of respect for Jon Snow. Jon Snow is a bad boy don't get me wrong... but don't get it twisted, I will f*** those brothers up. I’ve got a dragon!"

We were first introduced to Smith’s Daemon back in 2022 with the release of House of the Dragon season 1 , as the brother to King Viserys and uncle to Rhaenyra, whom he later ends up marrying. Daemon quickly proved himself to be a bad boy and a fearless fighter after ignoring orders from the crown, corrupting his young niece, and decapitating a man for insulting his wife. Jon Snow on the other hand is the product of an illegitimate love affair between a Stark and Targaryen, leaving him to work his way up to becoming a warrior and later winning the heart of Daenerys Targaryen.

Despite Smith having no doubt about Daemon’s hypothetical victory over Snow, fans seem to think otherwise as one replied "I am sorry Matt, but Jon Snow's plot armor would be a challenge even for a dragon to pass through," and another added , "Rhaegal?? Jon is also a dragon rider."

Although we may never see the fight come to fruition since House of the Dragon is set hundreds of years before Game of Thrones , we will see Daemon again soon as House of the Dragon season 2 is well on the horizon. Welcoming back Smith alongside Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and more, season 2 follows the continuous battle for the crown between the Targaryens and the Hightowers after the death of Viserys.

House of the Dragon season 2 premieres on HBO and Sky on June 16. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.