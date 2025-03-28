How to watch Buffy The Vampire Slayer online and from anywhere
It's time to catch up with the world's best vampire hunter – here’s how to do it
Ahead of Buffy the Vampire Slayer's surprise return to our screens in an upcoming sequel series, there's never been a better time to catch up with Sarah Michelle Gellar's slayer. The iconic original series ran from 1997 until 2003 on terrestrial TV – but now you can stream it around the world. So here's all you need to know about how to watch Buffy The Vampire Slayer from anywhere.
Created by Joss Whedon, the supernatural series follows Buffy Summers, the latest in a long line of young women tasked with being vampire slayers. Their job is simple: protect humanity from the bloodsuckers – and various other demons – while keeping their work as secret as possible.
The beloved series ran for seven seasons in total and made stars of its leads. Alongside Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head, and James Marsters all appeared in the show. Guest stars included future Hollywood names like Pedro Pascal and Amy Adams.
So with an upcoming return to Sunnydale on the cards, there's never been a better time to catch up on the classic series. And while there was a time when you had no choice but to get the video boxset, we’re now lucky to live in the era of streaming services, which will make your next watch – or rewatch – a whole lot simpler. Read on for our ultimate guide to how to watch Buffy The Vampire Slayer online.
How to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer online in the US
Hulu
The best place to watch all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the US is on Hulu. Subscribers have access to every episode of the show. Subscriptions start at $9.99 a month with a 7-day free trial.
However, you can also make the most of other streaming services too with various bundles: Hulu and Disney Plus; Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus; Hulu and Max; and Hulu with Live TV. If you're traveling abroad, you can also use a VPN.
Comet TV
If you want to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer for free, reruns stream live on Comet TV with new episodes airing weekly. You can watch the channel online.
Fuse
Buffy is also available on the channel Fuse, which you can access with a Spectrum TV subscription. This cable option is pretty pricey though, beginning at $95 a month. Alternatively, you can get access to Fuse Plus, which is $1.99 a month after a free trial.
How to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer from anywhere in the world
NordVPN | Try it risk-free for 30 days
If you're traveling but still want to be able to stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer, your best bet is a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This allows you to tune into a show from wherever you're subscribed, regardless of whether you're actually in your home country at the time.
We've looked into the best VPNs for gaming, but our pick for streaming is NordVPN. This is because of its easy-to-use accessibility as well as its fast connection services around the world. It also offers a 30-day no-risk access as well, meaning you can sign up and test it out before committing fully.
How to use a VPN
While it may sound complicated, it's actually very easy to use a VPN. You just need to follow three simple steps.
- Install the VPN of your choice. There are plenty of options out there, but we recommend NordVPN.
- Choose your location. Whatever service you use will have a selection of different locations you can choose from. For example, if you're traveling to the UK but you want to use your US subscription, click on the US option.
- Enjoy the show. Once you're connected, head to the streaming platform of your choice and log on. You'll then be able to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer from wherever you are.
How to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer online in the UK
Disney Plus
In the UK, viewers actually have a choice of where to stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer. All seven seasons are available on Disney Plus if you have a subscription. Prices start at £4.99 per month for the platform’s ads-tier, going up to £12.99 per month for premium access.
Paramount Plus
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is also available to stream on Paramount Plus if you have a subscription. Access to the service starts from £4.99 per month for the ads-tier, or £7.99 per month if you want to lose the ads.
ITVX
The show will also soon be available for free in the UK on ITVX. Its arrival was announced at the end of 2024 as heading to the platform in early 2025. It's not on there yet, but we expect it will be made available before the end of March as it was announced as part of ITV's winter line-up. When it is, you'll be able to watch it while you're abroad traveling too via a VPN.
How to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer online in Canada
Disney Plus
In Canada, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available to subscribers of Disney Plus. Standard access with ads included is $6.99 monthly, but for higher tiers, the subscriptions go up to $15.99 per month.
Paramount Plus
All seven seasons are also available on Paramount Plus to subscribers. For the tier with ads, access starts at $6.99 per month, going up to $13.99 per month for premium access.
How to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer online in Australia
Disney Plus
Viewers in Australia can stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Disney Plus. In Australia, there are two tiers of membership available. The cheapest is standard access for $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year. If you want premium access, then this costs $20.99 per month or $209.99 per year.
Paramount Plus
The complete series is also available for subscribers to Paramount Plus as well. Subscriptions start at $6.99 per month, after a 7-day free trial.
How to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer online in New Zealand
Disney Plus
In New Zealand, you'll need a subscription to Disney Plus to be able to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Access to the service costs $16.99 per month for the standard plan and $21.99 per month for the premium plan.
How to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer online in India
