After George R.R. Martin's House of the Dragon blog, HBO responds to criticisms by backing its showrunner's "extraordinary job"

HBO has responded after George R.R. Martin's (now-deleted) blog post, which aired frustrations at how House of the Dragon season 2 handled both its 'Blood and Cheese' scene and the removal of Helaena's son.

"There are few greater fans of George R.R. Martin and his book Fire & Blood than the creative team on House of the Dragon, both in production and at HBO," HBO's statement began.

"Commonly, when adapting a book for the screen, with its own format and limitations, the showrunner ultimately is required to make difficult choices about the characters and stories the audience will follow. We believe that Ryan Condal and his team have done an extraordinary job and the millions of fans the series has amassed over the first two seasons will continue to enjoy it."

In his blog Martin said that, though the opening two episodes of the new season were "well written, well directed, [and] powerfully acted", he took umbrage with the second episode's ending.

In it, the Blood and Cheese assassins – with the brief of a 'son for a son' – killed one of Helaena's twins. In the books, the addition of a third child (the youngest boy Maelor) complicates matters and sees Helaena offer her own life in place of her childrens' lives.

"As I saw it, the Sophie’s Choice aspect was the strongest part of the sequence, the darkest, the most visceral. I hated to lose that," Martin wrote, adding that he "argued against it" in a conversation with showrunner Ryan Condal.

Without Maelor in the HBO series, Martin believes a "butterfly effect" will affect the adaptation of his source material and its desired impact – including multiple major events and one character death in season 3.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And there are larger and more toxic butterflies to come, if House of the Dragon goes ahead with some of the changes being contemplated for seasons 3 and 4," Martin cryptically teased at the end of his post. The full text is available on Culture Crave.

House of the Dragon season 3 has been greenlit by HBO. On the rhythm and shape of the upcoming season, Condal teased to GamesRadar+, "So, hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you're really trying to arc out the characters, so that each season is a different experience for all of them."

Condal continued, "And then you leave them off all in a place where you can pick up with them next year, and then take them in a new direction, because you don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again."

For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon.