Game of Thrones star admits there were "mistakes" made in season 8: "I think there were some interesting choices that didn't quite work"

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington has shared his candid thoughts on Game of Thrones season 8, and it doesn't sound like he was a fan of all of the final season.

"I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so fucking tired, we couldn't have gone on longer," Harington told GQ. "And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I'm not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me."

As for the backlash to the final season, Harington reflected: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work."

Harington was also set to spearhead his own spin-off of the show focused on Jon Snow, but the series ended up being shelved.

"We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn’t... nothing got us excited enough," said Harington in the same interview. "In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that’s not good.' And that’s the last thing we all want."

On the small screen, Westeros lives on in House of the Dragon, which recently wrapped its season 2 and will return for a confirmed season 3. There are also a number of spin-offs in development, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set to release next year.

