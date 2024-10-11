Creator of Netflix's Kaos says they're "gutted" over its shock cancellation, as they urge fans to keep talking about the show

Kaos creator Charlie Covell says they're "gutted" over its recent cancelation on Netflix, and has urged those who feel the same to continue sharing their love for the fantasy show so that new "potential fans" can find it.

The series, which only premiered on the platform on August 29, puts a modern spin on Greek mythology, as it sees Jeff Goldblum's tracksuit-wearing Zeus become obsessed with avoiding his prophecy, which looks to signals the end of his reign over Olympia and beyond. As Zeus becomes more and more anxious over the thought of his power waning, his fellow gods and the people of Crete start conspiring against him, which only exacerbates his paranoia...

"'There's no renewal'. Surprisingly meta, even in cancellation...? Of course I'm gutted not to be making more Kaos, but I don't want this news to overshadow what we did make," Covell said, in a statement posted on production company Sister's Instagram. "I'm incredibly lucky to have worked with such an exceptionally talented cast and crew, and I'm extremely proud of our show. Thank you to absolutely everybody involved: it was a Herculean team effort, and a huge privilege to work with you all.

"I've been chuffed to the point of overwhelm by your positive responses to the show — thank you!" the writer, who previous works include The End of the F***ing World, continued. "Hope now is that people still continue to discover and enjoy the show: I reckon there are some potential fans out there who might need more time to find it, so please keep talking about Kaos if you enjoyed it."

Given how Kaos season 1, which is streaming now, left off: with a newly resurrected Eurydice (Aurora Perrineau) back on Earth, Caeneus (Misia Butler) now able to renew souls in The Nothing, and Ariadne (Leila Farzad) having struck a deal with the Trojans against the gods, fans are understandably disappointed that there won't be a season 2. "Why do they even bother making new shows that have a great potential and cancel them after one season? You have to binge everything in one day to get more, and even [that] isn't enough. This is no fun anymore," tweeted a disgruntled viewer when the news of its axing broke on Tuesday, October 8.

