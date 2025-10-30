Wicked: For Good director says the sequel will not show Dorothy's face: "[This] is still Elphaba and Glinda's journey"

After one year of fans wondering who could be playing Dorothy in Wicked: For Good, director Jon M. Chu says that although the Wizard of Oz character will appear in the sequel more than she does in the Wicked stage show, the sequel won't show her face.

"I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with," said Chu in an interview with People. "[This] is still Elphaba and Glinda's journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it."

The first Wicked movie starts where the sequel will surely end, with Glinda announcing the death of the Wicked Witch of the West. We then see a shot of Dorothy holding Elphaba's broomstick, alongside her dog Toto, The Cowardly Lion, The Scarecrow, and The Tin Man, walking down the Yellow Brick Road on their way to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz. But we only get to see the back of the five characters.

So, why is Dorothy even in the movie? Anyone who has seen the 1939 version of The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland, will know that Elphaba meets her demise at the hands of Dorothy, with Wicked acting as a prequel to that very event. However, in the original movie, the witch is presented as evil and villainous, but Wicked and the upcoming sequel shed light on who the villain of the story really is.

After Wicked hit screens, audiences quickly got down to business, theorizing who could be playing the silver slipper-wearing teen in Wicked 2. Many were sure that Dorothy would be portrayed by Abigail star Alisha Weir. However, with this new information, we don't know if we will ever find out who is playing Dorothy, apart from in the credits.

Colman Domingo recently joined the cast as the voice of the Cowardly Lion. As for Tin Man and Scarecrow, fans of the stage show will know just who is playing the one without a brain and the one without a heart. But we won't spoil anything here. You will just have to wait and see the sequel to find out.

Wicked: For Good arrives this November 21. For now, check out our guide to the best witch movies, and keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.