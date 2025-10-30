Wicked: For Good director says the sequel will not show Dorothy's face: "[This] is still Elphaba and Glinda's journey"

The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy will appear in Wicked: For Good, but fans won't get to see her face

The Tin-Man, Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion in 1939&#039;s The Wizard of Oz
(Image credit: MGM)

After one year of fans wondering who could be playing Dorothy in Wicked: For Good, director Jon M. Chu says that although the Wizard of Oz character will appear in the sequel more than she does in the Wicked stage show, the sequel won't show her face.

"I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with," said Chu in an interview with People. "[This] is still Elphaba and Glinda's journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it."

