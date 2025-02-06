Original Hellboy actor Ron Perlman "had an opportunity" to reprise the role, but refused to do it without Guillermo del Toro involved

Original Hellboy actor Ron Perlman has revealed he was offered the chance to reprise his role as the hellish hero, but turned it down because director Guillermo del Toro wasn't involved.

When asked by That Hashtag Show whether he would want to play Hellboy again, Perlman replied, "For Guillermo, I would."

He added, "I had an opportunity to play him for other people and I passed. That's his franchise as far as I'm concerned – and I'm his boy."

Perlman played the gruff, gun-toting B.P.R.D demon in both 2004's Hellboy and 2008's Hellboy: The Golden Army, each time directed by Del Toro. Perlman has also collaborated with the Mexican director in several more movies, including 2013's Pacific Rim.

Since then, the Right Hand of Doom has punched its way through two more features. The first was a tepidly-received 2019 reboot starring David Harbour as Hellboy. A 2024 attempt, The Crooked Man, brought the series back to its more supernatural horror roots but still failed to ignite at the box office – grossing only $2 million.

Guillermo del Toro, meanwhile, is getting ready to unleash his Frankenstein movie onto the world over at Netflix. The creature feature – starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth – is set for release later this year. A behind-closed-doors trailer offers journalists a glimpse at what's to come, with Del Toro stating: "The character has fused with my soul. It doesn't get more personal than this."

