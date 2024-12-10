Barbie director Greta Gerwig's "rock n' roll" Narnia movie for Netflix will film next year

Greta Gerwig will soon be taking us through the wardrobe in a new adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia – and producer Amy Pascal has confirmed when the movie will shoot.

In conversation with Deadline, the producer revealed that the movie will film in July 2025, and she also gave away an intriguing tease. "[It's a] very new take on Narnia," she revealed. "It's all about rock n' roll."

Now, exactly what that means isn't clear just yet, but, with Gerwig expertly putting her own spin on her adaptations of Little Women and Barbie, we can definitely expect something special when the movie arrives on Netflix.

"I don't know," Gerwig previously told us of her Narnia movie. "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."

It has previously been reported that Gerwig will direct at least two Narnia movies for Netflix, too. It's unclear at the moment which of C.S. Lewis's books she'll be adapting – there are seven Narnia novels total, with The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe the most famous of the set.

There's no release date for Gerwig's Narnia movie just yet.