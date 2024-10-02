Tony Hawk is producing a skateboarding anthology series that’s being compared to Netflix’s Monster – but not for the reasons you might think

Tony Hawk and Steve-O from Jackass are executive-producing Sk8 or Die, an upcoming anthology series.

The series will tell a brand new real-life story in each season, much like Netflix's Monster anthology series. The first season will tell the story of former pro skater Lee Ralph.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, season 1 will follow "Lee’s childhood in New Zealand, growing up the son of a heroin-dealing father and his rise to becoming a skating pro in the late 1980s, often skating barefoot. At the peak of his fame, as one of the sport’s top stars, he suddenly dropped out."

Vinnie Bennett (F9) is set to play Lee with Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider) as Lee's sister and partner in crime, Kim Ralph.

"Lee Ralph was a truly unique character, and that is saying a lot in the eclectic world of skateboarding," Hawk said in a statement. "His skating was powerful and smooth, while his appearance and attitude was unapologetically grimy. But he always wore a smile and we were always stoked to see him."

Sky New Zealand commissioned the series, which is set to be written by Tom Hern, who is a real-life friend of Lee, and Halaifonua (Nua) Finau. The pair will also serve as showrunners. Hern will also direct select episodes alongside Travon Free (Two Distant Strangers) and Martin Desmond Roe (BS High).

Sk8 or Die does not yet have a release date, nor do we know which studio will globally release it. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.