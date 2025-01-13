New Netflix drama is climbing up the global top 10 with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and harrowing true story

A Norwegian drama about World War II is climbing up the Netflix charts - and it has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Per the official synopsis, Number 24 takes place on the brink of the Second World War, where a young Norwegian man's drive to resist the Nazis sets a new course for his future – and the future of his country. His sacrifice and acts of sabotage lead him to become Norway's greatest war hero. John Andreas Andersen directs from a screenplay by Erlend Loe and Espen Lauritzen von Ibenfeldt. The cast includes Sjur Vatne Brean, Erik Hivju, Philip Helgar, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Ines Høysæter Asserson, Mark Noble, and August Wittgenstein.

Number 24 tells the true story of Gunnar Sønsteby, known as Agent No. 24, who was a member of the Norwegian resistance movement during the German occupation of Norway in World War II. The two-hour long drama first premiered in Norway in October 2024, and is currently sitting at number 10 on Netflix's global streaming chart.

The new pic also holds a 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with RogerEbert.com writing, "The director crafts a mostly patriotic picture of a man solely dedicated to duty. It’s an uncompromising approach that often makes for a stirring watch even through a narrow lens."

