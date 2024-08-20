Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has a new Netflix movie in the works – an adaptation of her own WW2 novel

Millie Bobby Brown is working on a new Netflix movie – an adaptation of her own World War 2 novel.

Nineteen Steps, co-written by Brown alongside Kathleen McGurl, revolves around the life of 18-year-old Nellie, a girl from London during the height of the Blitz. The book, which became a bestseller, also focuses on the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster, a crush that killed 173 people.

As per Deadline, Brown could also star in Nineteen Steps, which will be written by Darkest Hour scribe Anthony McCarten. No director or release window has yet been announced.

The trade also reports that Brown's next big release, The Electric State, is coming to Netflix in March 2025.

The sci-fi feature, also starring Chris Pratt and directed by Avengers: Doomsday's Joe and Anthony Russo, is based on Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel of the same name and sees Brown play a girl who accompanies a robot across a post-apocalyptic landscape in search of her brother.

The actor's last release, Damsel, proved to be a smash hit on the streamer. The fantasy movie spent six weeks in the Netflix Top 10 and hit 50 million weekly views at its peak.

Brown, of course, will portray Eleven once more in Stranger Things season 5 – which is currently filming. A recent update from set confirmed that production was over halfway complete but, as of writing, there's still no word on a release date.

