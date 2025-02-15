Christopher Nolan's new movie The Odyssey adds Pearl and X scream queen Mia Goth to star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon
To call The Odyssey cast "star-studded" is an understatement at this point
Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie The Odyssey is adding big stars to its cast at a frightening pace, and the latest is Pearl and X star Mia Goth.
Per Variety, Goth is joining the star-studded cast in an undisclosed role. Goth shot to stardom with movies like 2018's High Life and 2020's Emma, but these days she's best known as a modern scream queen for her role as Maxine Minx in 2022's X, its 2022 prequel Pearl, and its 2024 sequel MaXXXine.
The Odyssey is the long-awaited next film from Nolan, an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic. The absolutely stacked cast already includes Goth, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Himesh Patel, Samantha Mortonand, and Benny Safdie. As tradition, we won't know which roles the actors are attached to until we get a trailer.
Per Universal, Nolan's The Odyssey is a "mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology," with filming set to begin this month on the Island of Favignana, which is said to be the place Odysseus and his men rested on their journey. Variety reported last month that the movie will also be partially filmed in Sicily, a location prominent in the poem.
The flick is set to premiere July 17, 2026.
Only time will tell if The Odyssey will join the ranks of the best Christopher Nolan movies. Until then, here are all of the upcoming movies we can't wait to see.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
Oscars Best Picture nominee I'm Still Here tells a powerful, hidden story of Brazil's past – and it's been championed by everyone from Guillermo del Toro to Alfonso Cuarón
Nicolas Cage speaks out against AI in acting: "There will be no human response to life as we know it"