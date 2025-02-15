Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie The Odyssey is adding big stars to its cast at a frightening pace, and the latest is Pearl and X star Mia Goth.

Per Variety, Goth is joining the star-studded cast in an undisclosed role. Goth shot to stardom with movies like 2018's High Life and 2020's Emma, but these days she's best known as a modern scream queen for her role as Maxine Minx in 2022's X, its 2022 prequel Pearl, and its 2024 sequel MaXXXine.

The Odyssey is the long-awaited next film from Nolan, an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic. The absolutely stacked cast already includes Goth, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Himesh Patel, Samantha Mortonand, and Benny Safdie. As tradition, we won't know which roles the actors are attached to until we get a trailer.

Per Universal, Nolan's The Odyssey is a "mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology," with filming set to begin this month on the Island of Favignana, which is said to be the place Odysseus and his men rested on their journey. Variety reported last month that the movie will also be partially filmed in Sicily, a location prominent in the poem.

The flick is set to premiere July 17, 2026.

Only time will tell if The Odyssey will join the ranks of the best Christopher Nolan movies. Until then, here are all of the upcoming movies we can't wait to see.