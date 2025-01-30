Benny Safdie is the latest actor to join the cast of The Odyssey, the next movie from Christopher Nolan, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Other confirmed cast members include Safdie's Oppenheimer co-star Matt Damon, as well as Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal. All roles are still being kept under wraps.

Per Universal Pictures, the movie is a "mythic action epic shot across the world across the world using brand new Imax film technology". The film is based on the epic Ancient Greek poem by Homer, which follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on his arduous journey home after the end of the Trojan War. The voyage ends up taking 10 years, however, due to a whole host of interruptions and obstacles after Odysseus incurs the wrath of the gods, while his wife Penelope patiently waits for his return. Filming is due to kick off in late February 2025.

Safdie, who made his name directing movies like Uncut Gems with his brother Josh, played the physicist Edward Teller in Oppenheimer, Nolan's Oscar-winning 2023 movie. His next outing in the director's chair is The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson and Safide's Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt, which will be released later this year, and he's also set to appear in comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler.

The Odyssey is set to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed with the other best upcoming movies with our guide to this year's biggest movie release dates.