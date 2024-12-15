Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh want to do another movie together and already have an idea, but it's not Marvel

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh have amazing chemistry in their heartfelt romantic drama We Live in Time, and the pair are already hoping to reunite.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, they tell us they've been throwing around some ideas about what a future team-up could look like. And despite them both being Marvel stars – Pugh as Yelena Belova and Garfield as Spider-Man – it's not a superhero team-up they're planning.

"Yeah, we were talking about that," Garfield replies when we mention the possibility of another team-up. "Yeah, I think so, we dance really fun together. When you find a dance partner, you're just like, 'Let's keep dancing. What should we dance to next?' Yeah, we're thinking about it, and we don't know, but there's some silly ideas banging around."

"Yeah, a cowboy thing was going around," Pugh laughs, as Garfield clarifies: "Yeah a Butch Cassidy Sundance Kid kind of vibe." Naturally, that would be "on horses" the pair insist. "Yeah, if anyone's out there that wants to do that," Garfield grins. "Clint Eastwood if you're available?"

First up, audiences can watch the duo in We Live in Time, a time-jumping romantic drama that follows Tobias and Almut across various stages of their relationship. Charting the highs and the deep lows, it's a poignant movie directed by Brooklyn's John Crowley.

Speaking about the challenges of hopping between different versions of themselves, Garfield tells us: "It was written really well and, yeah, there are big time jumps for sure, but we would discuss what would happen in between those time jumps in rehearsals and before and, just personally, we would be trying to figure out where we were at. I think it was a lot of relying on each other to read where we were together, scene to scene. It was actually really a fun part of the puzzle to try and figure out where we were at each given moment."

We Live in Time is available on digital in the US now and out on January 1, 2025, in the UK. For more, check out our guide to upcoming movies that should be on your radar and our picks of the best movies of 2024.