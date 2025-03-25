Disney Plus finally adds heavily requested feature, and we're surprised it took this long

Disney Plus has caught up with Netflix by adding a feature we're surprised wasn't already there

Moana in Moana 2
(Image credit: Disney)

We've all been there, right? Started watching or rewatching something, got part way through, then moved on. Until now, you were stuck with the show or movie partially played on your dash, taunting you. Disney Plus is finally doing something about that, adding the option to trim your Continue Watching queue, to relieve you of your half-finished dalliances.

Disney recently announced the update with a guide to how it'll work. Essentially, you can select anything in your row of unfinished movies and series, then click to have it banished back to the library as normal.

To do so on mobile and in your browser, you can either click to select it, then use the three buttons to find the option for removal. You can bring up the option through your TV remote by holding the select button on the media.

Alternatively, if you go to any option's details, you'll find a new circle with a line going through it. Select it and the thing is off your queue. Handily enough, this doesn't erase your progress, so you can still go back to it whenever you choose, it's just not clogging up your dashboard when you log in.

The update is being rolled out at the minute across Apple TV, iOS and browser first. Every platform Disney Plus is available on will get it within the next few weeks or so.

This is a feature people have been clamoring for, as it makes it easier to keep the user experience clean and customizable. Netflix has had it for some time, and now finally Disney Plus has caught up. Just in time for watching Daredevil: Born Again and Andor season 2 over and over, and reminding ourselves about the best shows on Disney Plus.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

