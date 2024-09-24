There’s a deep-cut comic book Easter egg in The Penguin episode 1 that you probably missed

An eagle-eyed fan has pointed out an Easter egg from both the Batman comics and animated series in The Penguin episode 1.

"Haven’t seen anyone point out this Easter egg yet," the fan wrote. "But Peregrinator’s Club appears in the background of the chase scene (a club for Gotham’s elite from BTAS and the comics)."

The Peregrinator's Club first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series season 1and would go on to appear in later comics. The club is a hangout for the wealthy and elite, and was heavily featured in the Batman: The Animated Series episode 'Joker's Favor' in which the Joker decides to plant a bomb at the club in order to get rid of the Gotham PD.

The club appeared again in the episode 'Harley and Ivy,' where Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy tie up the members of an elite men's and rob the establishment. It'd be cool to see the club actually used in The Penguin, though we know there are plenty of Batman Easter eggs still to come.

The highly-rated series, created by Lauren LeFranc, takes place just one week after the events of The Batman and sees Colin Farrell reprise his role as the titular mob boss as he attempts to seize control of Gotham. The cast includes Cristin Millioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, and Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti.

